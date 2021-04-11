Madhya Pradesh CM Rules Out Possibility Of Lockdown Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the State and has asserted that a lockdown is not the solution to end COVID-19. Instead of a lockdown, Chouhan asserted that a corona curfew has been imposed, in which the essential services are functioning in an unobstructed manner.

"Lockdown is not a solution to COVID-19. The restriction put in place is a corona curfew and not a lockdown, and essential services are unobstructed in the State," Chouhan said adding that the government is making relentless efforts to fight corona.

Elaborating on the same, he said, "The number of hospital beds is continuously increasing, and there is also no dearth of oxygen. We have more oxygen than what is required to fulfil the present need."

Having said that, he thanked the medical staff for their 'relentless' support in the fight. "I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the selfless contribution to the society," he said and then went on to reiterate his request to the public to 'keep calm' and 'follow the protocols'.

He added, "People are following all the protocols, be it wearing masks, maintaining social distancing but despite everything the cases are increasing." Seeking support from the public, he said, "If we have to combat the infection, we have to be aware first."

On Saturday, Chouhan held a virtual meeting with the State Medical Education Minister and dignitaries, along with the Crisis management groups of all districts to ponder upon the prevailing COVID-19 condition in the State and look for a way out.

It is pertinent to mention that in the last 24 hours, the State has recorded 2,221 fresh COVID-19 cases, swelling up the caseload to 32,707 while with 24 fatalities the death toll stood at 4,160.

COVID tally in India

With 1,52,879 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's active COVID-19 count has reached 11,08,087 and it now comprises 8.29 per cent of the country's total infections. As per reports, five states- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases which have breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic

India's cumulative caseload crossed the 13.4 million mark now, of which 1,20,81,443 recovered while the rest succumbed to the infection.

(Credits-PTI/PIXABAY)