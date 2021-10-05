Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Announces Free Sand For PMAY Beneficiaries In State

As per a press release from the state, the Madhya Pradesh government is devoted to uplifting the state's disadvantaged and poor people, and on Monday, October 4, announced that it will give sand for the construction of housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for free to all recipients. The beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, according to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, are having a difficult time acquiring sand for their houses since it is expensive. He declared that participants of the PM Awas Yojana would receive free sand.

The sand policy will also be amended as a result of this. The CM posted numerous videos of his speech and announcements on his Twitter handle as well. The CMO Madhya Pradesh handle posted about the free sand policy announced by the MP Chief Minister.

CM Chouhan said, "In addition to the list of 2011, a survey would be conducted for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana so that maximum number of poor families could be given the benefit of the scheme."

Madhya Pradesh: PMAY beneficiaries to receive free sand for housing as per CM

On Monday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone for numerous development projects in Chitrangi, Singrauli district. By conducting Bhoomi-Pujan, the CM dedicated and laid the foundation stone for the building of 325 Jal Jeevan Yojna tap water schemes. The entire cost of these cluster water schemes is Rs 1,663 crore, according to the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also distributed benefits to Ujjwala Yojana, Livelihood Mission, and Village Industries Department recipients.

He said, "Singrauli district including Chitrangi is being given the gift of water schemes through Jal Jeevan Mission. Now sisters and daughters will not have to go to get water from hand pumps and wells. Clean water will reach the house from the tap."

MP CM announces multiple development projects for state

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also dedicated four buildings at Rs 17,26,37,000 each. The Jagannath Singh Memorial College building, the Baidhan District Education and Training Institute building, the Sarai Government College building, and the Bardi Government Higher Secondary School building are all part of this complex. According to the Chief Minister, in addition to BA, B.Sc, and B.Com courses would be offered in the college beginning in the next academic year. He stated that if necessary, a sub-tehsil office will be established in Dudhmania. He went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a symbol of development who has benefited the underprivileged from several development projects.

The CM stated that all necessary roads, including a mini-stadium, would be built in response to the residents' requests. According to CM Chouhan, 'radical adjustments must be made in the life of forest-dwelling households'. 'The forest committees will now sell the tendu leaves, and dividends will be distributed to the forest's tribals through them. Forest inhabitants will also be granted the right to participate in communal forest management', he added.

मेरे बहनों-भाइयों, विशेषकर जंगलों में रहने वालों, तुम्हारी जिंदगी बदलने का नया अभियान अब शुरू हो रहा है।



अगले साल मैं ऐसी नीति बना रहा हूं, जिसमें तेंदूपत्ता, सरकार नीलाम नहीं करेगी; बल्कि वन समिति नीलाम करेगी और नीलामी का पूरा पैसा वन समिति व गरीब भाई-बहनों के पास जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/LdNybaFUKY — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 4, 2021

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: PTI