Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Distributes Rs 250 Cr Under Credit Linkage To Women SHGs

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday informed that women self-help groups will run food factories in the state while talking about his government's initiatives taken to empower women.

Addressing a women empowerment program in Shivpuri, CM Chouhan said that women self-help groups will now run food factories in Madhya Pradesh instead of contractors and the profit obtained from these will go into the accounts of the women. The Madhya Pradesh chief minister added that self-help groups will also be in charge of collecting electricity bills of villagers and 10% of this recovery will be deposited in their accounts as remuneration. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan added that properties taken in the name of women will be exempted from land registration charges.

Women will be responsible for purchasing food grains and operate some ration shops in the state, Chief Minister Chouhan said and talked about several other activities that will be conducted by self-help groups, include sewing school uniforms, and crop procurement.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, "Today is a historic day for my sisters of Madhya Pradesh. Earlier my sisters were doing small jobs through Aajeevika Mission, but this is happening for the first time in India that now the sisters of our self-help group will run the factory.#SHGseShakti_MP"

Lauding the work done by women Sef Help Groups, Chief Minister Chouhan said, "The sisters of our self-help group are making almost all the items of necessity including oil, ketchup, shampoo, saree. You buy the products of our sisters, I guarantee you 100% purity of their products."

CM Shivraj Chouhan distributes financial assistance to SHG under credit linkage

The women empowerment programme was held under the Jan Kalyan and Suraj Abhiyan in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also distributed Rs 250 crore to around 20,000 women self-help groups under the credit linkage scheme during the programme. Furthermore, a relief amount of Rs 163.28 crore was provided to flood victims.

Chief Minister Chouhan also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 80 development projects in the Shivpuri district.

(Image: @ShivrajSinghChouhan/Twitter)