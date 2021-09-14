Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Recruitment For 1 Lakh Jobs

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that the state government will shortly begin recruiting for 1 lakh positions. This was informed by the state Directorate of Public Relations. On Tuesday, Chouhan spoke at the 'Bhoomi Pujan' programme of Gokaldas Exports Limited's readymade garments plant in Bhopal's Acharpura industrial region.

Chouhan also inaugurated a water supply project in Acharpura's Textile Park, Special Education Zone and Industrial Area. Despite the ongoing COVID pandemic, the number of industrial units has increased by 48%, and employment has increased by 38%, according to the CM. He stated that there are several opportunities for work in both the private and public sectors.

Gokaldas Exports' products have been exported primarily to European Union, the USA and Japan. The production in the Acharpura unit is expected to begin by April 2022. The Office of the CM also posted a video of the pooja on his Twitter account, along with his statements from the speech he presented at the event.

"Employment is on the top priority of the state government. The state government is starting the process of recruitment to one lakh posts in a few days," he added.

According to the CM, Gokaldas Exports' projected unit, will be built on ten acres. The corporation will invest Rs 110 crore in the project, which will provide employment to around 4,000 people in the area. Chief Minister also stated that women will make up more than three-quarters of the workforce at the plant. This unit alone will employ approximately 10,000 people. Concerning adequate water supply to companies, the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the Narmada Water Supply Pipeline Scheme, which cost Rs 16.81 crore, was launched to supply water to industries in the Acharpura industrial region.

"With this, three MLD water can be supplied per day to about 300 units. Adequate availability of water to industries will be ensured," said the CM. "The land available in Patalpur near Berasia has been identified for agro-based industries. Our aim is to provide better employment opportunities to the local youth and women," he added.

Chouhan also informed that the state has made significant progress in terms of ease of doing business. In terms of commercial potential, the state presently ranks fourth in the country. To encourage the formation of industries in the state, initiatives such as 'Start Your Business in Thirty Days' have been launched. As informed by him, all actions relating to the establishment of industries are managed through a single window.

Chouhan said that the state is moving forward to bring ease in doing business. Under the 'Ek Zila- Ek Utpad' scheme, 64 specific products of all the districts have been selected. On both sides of the 'Atal Progress-Way' and the 'Narmada Expressway', industrial corridors will be created. Both of these pathways will give the construction of Atmanirbhar in Madhya Pradesh a fresh lease on life, as stated by the CM.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan additionally stated that the state encourages the cluster-based expansion of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises and industries. Under this, 13 clusters in various sectors such as furniture, toys, textiles, food processing, agriculture, electrical, mechanical, namkeen, and engineering will be established in the state. Chouhan stated that industries have access to a large land bank, which includes 30,000 acres of developed land and 33, 664 acres of undeveloped land.

