Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cautions People As Dengue Cases Surge In State

As the Dengue cases rise in Madhya Pradesh, the state’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged people to take precautionary measures and collectively beat the disease. He said, “Dengue cases have been reported in some districts of the State. We can control it by taking precautionary measures. We need to collectively participate in this campaign.” He also appealed to the people to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in a campaign “Dengue se Jung-Janta Ke Sang” which means “war against dengue, with the people.” The campaign was held in Bhopal and was organised to spread awareness about the disease and how to stop it from spreading.

Dengue outbreak in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier last week, the health officials of the state released a statement saying that five people have succumbed to dengue in the past two weeks in the state along with more than 2,510 cases being reported. According to the release, Jabalpur is the worst affected district with 399 cases of dengue. The sudden surge in cases has created a public health crisis in the district as there are a lack of beds and the number of patients keeps on increasing due to other seasonal diseases like malaria and chikungunya.

Apart from actively looking for patients, the district administration has shifted its strategy to identify hotspots where the mosquitoes are breeding the most. The state officials have already begun the door-to-door survey and started fumigation to kill the larva. Other districts of Indore and Bhopal have also made efforts to stop the breeding of the mosquitoes that cause dengue. The door-to-door survey allows the officials to not only identify dangerous breeding spots but also to suggest ways to curb the breeding to the households which are unaware of the same. As in Bhopal, the officials have sent a force to fumigate areas where it was suspected that the breeding was at a high rate. The health officials have said that the symptoms of dengue-infected people can be serious like high fever or reduction of the platelet count.

