Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, announced that 60% of the state's population has gotten the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine. He also said that a massive immunisation push will be held on August 25 and 26. The chief minister claimed on Sunday that his government had given the first dosage of the Coronavirus vaccination to 60% of the state's residents, with 12% of them receiving both doses.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 12% of state residents fully vaccinated

Chouhan said that a mega inoculation drive would be organised across the state on August 25 and 26. “Both doses will be administered on the first day, while August 26 will be only for those awaiting their second doses,” the chief minister said. According to the most recent information, Madhya Pradesh has given out 4,01,36,448 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. The first dose was given to 3,35,53,099 people, while the second and third doses were given to 65,83,349 people. In terms of the national tally, MP is only behind Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in terms of immunising its people.

Madhya Pradesh to organise massive vaccine drive on August 25 and August 26

Chouhan also stated that the state's pandemic situation was under control while urging individuals to keep COVID-appropriate behaviour. “With the support of people, Covid infections are under control. However, Covid-19 has not been eradicated. We should not panic, but it is important to maintain precautions,” the CM said. On Saturday, the state recorded seven new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7,92,096. During the same time period, there were no fatalities, and the death toll remained at 10,515.

Congratulations Madhya Pradesh!



We have crossed the milestone of 4 Crore #COVID19 vaccination of 18+ today!



I thank the #FrontlineWorkers, administration and the citizens of the state for their constant support.

COVID-19 cases in the country

Presently, there are 3,53,398 total active cases in the country. There have been 4,34,367 COVID-related deaths in total. While 58,07,71,824 COVID vaccine doses have been administered, the government is making constant efforts to reach its goal of vaccinating its entire adult population by December, keeping in mind the threat of a potential third wave. 12,95,84,967 people in the country have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as well.

