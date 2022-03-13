Madhya Pradesh CM Urges Farmers Toward Crop Diversification, Outlines Growth Rate In State

While speaking at the inauguration of a workshop on the cultivation of spices in the Buhranpur region, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed the importance of cultivating different types of crops in the country and lauded his state administration, claiming that Madhya Pradesh is setting new records in the agricultural sector. He further noted that the state has registered a growth of 19.7% and credited the agricultural sector the 'highest' growth rate amongst states in India.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Madhya Pradesh is constantly setting new records in the field of agriculture. I am happy to inform you that Madhya Pradesh's growth rate this year is 19.7 per cent, which is the highest among all the states of the country. We have achieved an amazing rate of growth even during the COVID-19 pandemic era and agriculture has the biggest contribution in this."

CM Chouhan outlines Madhya Pradesh's achievements in agriculture

CM Shivraj Chouhan further expressed his confidence that Madhya Pradesh, due to regions like Buhranpur, will soon attain a name in the market of exporting spices just like Southern Indian states. CM Chouhan said, "Spices are being exported from our country all over the world. The states of South India are ahead in this area. But looking at the way spices are being produced in Burhanpur, I am sure that Burhanpur will have a special place in the export of spices." Further lauding the district's achievements, he added, "Burhanpur district is also known as a cash-crop district. Banana is the identity of Burhanpur and it is known for cotton production."

Outlining the achievements of Madhya Pradesh, CM Chouhan claimed that the state is number one in the production of wheat in the country. Sharing the statistics and lauding his government's contribution in the betterment of irrigation facilities, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Once only 7.5 lakh hectares of land were irrigated but today we are irrigating 43 lakh hectares of land in the State. Today Madhya Pradesh has reached number one in India in the production of wheat."

Citing PM Modi and his vision of diversification of crops, CM Chouhan added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once said, 'time and again that it is necessary to diversify crops, not only traditional crops, cultivation of fruits, flowers and spices are also necessary.' Today the need of the country is that we cultivate different varieties of crops. We can also export those crops. The need is to use traditional farming methods differently,"

Input: ANI