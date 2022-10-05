Madhya Pradesh CM Visits Ujjain, Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday visited Ujjain on Dusshera and offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The chief minister arrived in the holy city around 2.30 pm.

Senior officials here on Tuesday had said that the CM is also slated to take stock of the preparations being made ahead of the inauguration of the first phase of the Mahakal corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11.

He arrived in Ujjain via air from Indore and after landing at a helipad in Police Line, went to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, a senior police official said.

"He is currently offering prayers at the temple. He is accompanied by his wife. After temple visit, he will go to Kartik Mela ground," the official said.

Chouhan is also expected to take part in the 'Mahakal ki Sawari' on Dusshera for some time, officials said. The ceremonial procession will start from the ancient temple and wind its way to the Dussehra Maidan before returning to the temple.

The ceremonial procession this year is touted to be a grand one that will be held amid a greater fanfare as it will take place a few days ahead of the inauguration of the first phase of the ambitious Mahakal corridor development project by Prime Minister Modi.

The city is getting decked up for the big day and a battery of top officials, including the DM, municipal commissioner, city SP, Smart City CEO, and others visited the temple complex and inspected the preparations underway.

On October 11, after the inauguration of the corridor, christened 'Mahakal Lok', Prime Minister Modi, Chouhan and other leaders will gather at Kartik Mela ground near Shipra river for a mega event to mark the occasion.

Preparations are being made at the Maidan for the PM event.

A senior police official on Tuesday said, "All security arrangements have been planned and we are on course ahead of the big event on October 11".

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project here, located around 200 km from the state capital Bhopal.

Chouhan is scheduled to leave Ujjain around 7 pm, officials said.

Image: Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)