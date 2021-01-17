Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Misbehaves With Lady SDM, Hooliganism Caught On Tape

In a shocking incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot was caught misbehaving with a lady Sub-District Magistrate on tape. The video which has gone viral shows the Congress MLA threatening to attack the SDM in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

"If you were a man, I would've grabbed you by your collar," the Congress MLA can be heard saying.

Congress Neta's controversial statement

Previously this week, former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Wednesday asked why the minimum age of marriage for girls should be increased when girls 'reach reproductive age at 15 years'. Verma, a former AICC secretary, said in a press conference. He also accused the BJP government in the state of "failing to protect minor girl. Madhya Pradesh tops in the number of rapes against minors. Instead of taking strict action in such cases, the Chief Minister is playing politics full of hypocrisy."

Reacting to Verma's remarks, Madhya Pradesh BJP's media panellist Neha Bagga said that the MLA has insulted daughters of India. "Did he forget that his party's president is a woman? Priyanka Gandhi is also a woman? I urge Sonia Gandhi to direct Verma to apologise in public and sack him from the party," she said. Meanwhile, taking cognisance, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights has issued notice and asked him to provide an explanation within 2 days giving reasons and justifying his intention for making such discriminatory statements against minor girls and the law.

