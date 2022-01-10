Madhya Pradesh Cop Reinstated After Suspension For Long Hair, Moustache

A Madhya Pradesh police constable who was placed under suspension for keeping his hair and moustache long in alleged violation of service rules for uniformed personnel was reinstated on Monday, with a senior official stating that the order to take him off duty was not issued by a competent authority.

Constable Rakesh Rana, posted as a driver in the police's motor transport wing, was suspended, as per an order of Prashant Sharma, Assistant Inspector General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee, for not obeying his senior official's order to correct his appearance.

Sharma had told PTI on Sunday that Rane was adamant about keeping his moustache and hair long, both of which were not in accordance with norms for uniformed personnel, due to which the latter was suspended as part of disciplinary action.

Monday's order issued by DIG (Personnel), MP police headquarters, stated the suspension order was being revoked with immediate effect as it was not issued by a competent authority.

When asked in this regard earlier in the morning, MP Minister for Home Narottam Mishra told reporters he had called the officials and constable involved in the matter.

Rana. who was posted as driver of Special Director General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee section of the Madhya Pradesh police, had earlier told reporters he would continue to sport a long moustache as it was a matter of "self-respect".

Image: ANI