Madhya Pradesh: Police Finds A Burnt Body From A Government School In Bhopal

A horrific incident has emerged from Madhya Pradesh, where the cops have found a burnt body from the Sardar Patel Government School, in Panchsheel Nagar area of Bhopal. The cops are yet to know the identity of the deceased but believe that the body was that of a boy. As reported, the body was burnt beyond recognition and was first chained, and then burnt alive.

Talking about the heinous incident DIG Irshad Wali said, "The body has been sent to post mortem and the videography will also be done. The body had 100% burns. It seems that this body has been lying in the room in the school premises for 24-48 hours. We have also found a chain from near the body."

Adding further to his statement he said, "We are also looking into the CCTV footage in order to get the clue about the accused. The forensic team had also reached the spot after receiving the complaint." The Madhya Pradesh police are currently carrying out further investigation in the matter.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: MBBS student found dead, whistleblower claims Vyapam link

MBBS Student found dead in MP

In another report from Madhya Pradesh, a 34-year-old MBBS student was found dead in Indore under mysterious circumstances on November 19. The deceased Vaskel's body was found lying near a school in Azad Nagar area, officials said. He was a student of a student at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

Vaskel, who hails from Khargone district of the state, was staying in a rented accommodation in Ajaybag area of the city. Police have ruled out murder. "Initial post-mortem report suggests Vaskel died of a cardiac arrest," said Assistant Sub-Inspector Vikram Singh.

Meanwhile, Ashish Chaturvedi, the whistle-blower in the Vyapam case, in his Facebook post claimed Vaskel was linked to the scam. However, the police did not confirm Chaturvedi's claim.

"I do not have any information yet on whether Vaskel was involved in the Vyapam scam," Singh said. Another police officer also echoed Singh when asked about Chaturvedi's claim.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Woman raped, husband killed by his friends

READ |Vet rape & murder case: Bodies of 4 slain accused shifted to Govt hospital in Hyderabad

(With agency inputs)