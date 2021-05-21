Madhya Pradesh: COVID Norms Flouted As Local Leader Organises Huge Birthday Party For Son

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, several cases of violating lockdown protocols are doing the rounds. In a recent incident, a local leader, identified as Rajesh Baghel, from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, near the Gormi Police Station, has celebrated his son's birthday along with a huge crowd. He called the local celebrities to perform at his son's birthday party and a few people were also seen raising guns during the event.

COVID protocols violated in MP

Nearly 100 people were present at the birthday party, in clear violation of COVID lockdown restrictions. The Madhya Pradesh government had earlier extended the lockdown till May 24 to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. As per the Coronavirus curfew protocols, social, religious, personal as well as political gatherings were prohibited in the state. Despite restrictions, local police did not take any strict action against the violators. Reportedly, the police have filed a complaint against Baghel and a person who had arranged the performers and celebrities. There was no action taken against the people who joined the celebrations and those who were seen raising the guns.

COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

This is not the first case in Madhya Pradesh' Bhind where people are taking these restrictions for granted. In direct breach of COVID lockdown restrictions, nearly 300 people attended the wedding in the village of Umari. When the cops entered the venue, many of them managed to flee, but some of them were apprehended. Those apprehended by the cops were forced to perform frog jumps on a street next to a park. A video shows about 17 people, all of whom are men, committing the act as a means of punishment while the cops stood by and watched. A cop is seen slapping a man on the back for not jumping correctly.

In another viral video, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, a woman was reportedly beaten up and dragged down a road by some police officers for not wearing a face mask while going out to buy vegetables, prompting the administration to suspend two cops on Thursday. A police official said the woman allegedly hit a female cop first after a video of the incident, which occurred on Monday in Rahli town, went viral.

Picture Credit: Republic