Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Claims 'BJP Not Interested In Toppling Govt'

Amid the political instability in Madhya Pradesh, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that the saffron party was disinterested in toppling the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. Dismissing the allegations of conducting 'Operation Lotus', the BJP called the political plight in Madhya Pradesh as the "internal matter" of the Congress party.

When asked about the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "We have nothing to do with this. This is Congress' internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government."

On Tuesday morning it was informed that Jyotiraditya Scindia has supposedly kept his options open to quit the Congress party, in addition, a resignation of around 21 to 24 MLAs is expected. The BJP, meanwhile, called a meeting of its MLAs on Tuesday, where sources said Shivraj Singh Chouhan may be elected as the leader of the legislature party.

Trouble has been brewing in the Congress ahead of Rajya Sabha polls as it had last week accused the BJP of trying to topple its government after 10 MLAs of the ruling party and those of its allies travelled to Haryana, though the BJP had denied the charge. Scindia and Nath have fallen out over the post of the state Congress president, which is currently held by the chief minister.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership.

Kamal Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen. After the dramatic developments, MP Forest Minister Umang Singhar told PTI, "We have resigned. Now it is up to the chief minister to take a call." Out of the 28 ministers, 20 were present at the cabinet meeting, besides the chief minister.

Kamal Nath, who had met party president Sonia Gandhi earlier in the day, had cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he called the urgent cabinet meeting at around 10 pm after a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado, sparking intense speculation about the fate of his government.

