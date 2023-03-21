Madhya Pradesh: Death Toll In Chambal River Drowning Rises To 7; All Missing Bodies Traced

The death toll in the Chambal river drowning accident in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district rose to seven, after two more bodies were recovered on Monday, an official said.

Two people drowned and five went missing when a group of 17 pilgrims were crossing the river on foot on their way to a temple in neighbouring Rajasthan on Saturday.

With the latest recovery, bodies of all the missing persons have been traced, the official said.

The bodies of Luvkush Singh (12), Brajmohan (17) were found on Monday, inspector Dharmendra Malviya of Tentra police station told PTI.

Divers of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force along with locals fished out the bodies, he said.

The pilgrims from Chilwada village in Shivpuri district, heading for a fair in Kaila Devi Mandir in neighbouring Karauli district of Rajasthan, had attempted to cross the river on foot thinking that the water was shallow, officials said.

The victims were swept away in a strong current, but 10 of them swam to safety. Seven survivors managed to reach the river bank on the Rajasthan side and three reached the Madhya Pradesh side, they said.

Devkinandan (50) and Kallo Bai (45) drowned and their bodies were fished out on the same day, while bodies of Rukmani (24), Alopa Bai (45) and Rashmi (19) were found on Sunday.