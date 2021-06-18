Madhya Pradesh Detects First COVID-19 Case With Delta Plus Variant; 7th In India

The state of Madhya Pradesh has reported its first case of the 'Delta Pus' variant of COVID-19. The patient, a 64-year-old Bhopal woman, was detected with Coronavirus last month and since has recovered. Delta Plus is a mutated form of the 'Delta' variant that is mainly responsible for fuelling the second wave of COVID-19 infections in India.

This is the seventh ‘Delta-Plus’ case to be detected in the country. According to some reports, the highly infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of COVID-19 that was first found in India is feared to have mutated into the Delta Plus variant. Local authorities in Bhopal are on alert since its detection.

According to officials, the samples of the woman, who lives near Gandhi Medical College, were collected on May 23. Reports received from the National Central for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday said she was positive for the `Delta Plus' variant.

The woman, who has taken two shots of anti-coronavirus vaccine, recovered in home isolation, sources added. Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang confirmed that a woman tested positive for a "different variant", but did not elaborate. Officials are now examining the contact details of the patient and tracing the people with whom they came in contact.

Treatment of Delta-plus COVID variant

Reports suggest that the Delta Plus variant shows signs of resistance against the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment. This treatment for COVID-19 was recently authorised by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Public Health England, in its latest report on Coronavirus variants, informed that the Delta Plus variant was identified in six genomes from India as of June 7.

According to Dr VK Paul, Member (health) Niti Aayog, the Delta Plus variant was first recorded in Europe in March and was brought into the public domain on June 13. "It is a variant of interest, not a variant of concern," he said.