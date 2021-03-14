Madhya Pradesh Doctor Positive For COVID Despite Taking 2 Doses Of Covishield: Report

A Madhya Pradesh doctor tested positive for coronavirus despite getting two doses of Covishield, as per PTI. Covishield is being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) in partnership with the Oxford University and Swedish-British firm AstraZeneca.

The Madhya Pradesh doctor tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. She is a senior doctor who works with the state-run Gandhi Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. As per PTI, the Madhya Pradesh doctor got the first shot of the Covishield vaccine on 16 January and the second one on 1 March. However, it is 2 weeks after the second dose that the efficacy is to be measured, so it is possible that it wasn't yet under the vaccine's ambit.

People close to the 48-year-old Madhya Pradesh doctor revealed that after getting the second shot she lowered her guard and stopped wearing masks. She has been home quarantined for fourteen days.

Continuous surge in COVID-19 cases in MP

The COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh is getting worrisome day by day as the state is seeing a continuous surge in coronavirus cases. In fact, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday registered 675 new coronavirus cases, 603 on Friday, taking its tally to 2,67,851, while the day also saw two deaths and 496 people recovering.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also called a review meeting on the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state. While many expected night curfews like other states, MP CM opted for social awareness drive to curb the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has side effects?

Meanwhile, many European countries have temporarily suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of blood clotting side-effect. In fact, the European Union (EU) drug regulator said on March 12 that severe allergies should be added to the potential side effects of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, India has started evaluating the post-vaccination adverse events of both the Covid-19 vaccines i.e. Covishield and Covaxin.

Advisor to the national AEFI committee Dr. NK Arora said, "We are carrying out a detailed evaluation of all the serious adverse events including deaths and hospitalisations following vaccination to determine the casualty aspect for both vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin."