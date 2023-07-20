Madhya Pradesh: Engineer Falls To Death At Indore's Holkar Science College

A distressing security cam footage of a young engineer falling to death from Holkar Science College's terrace on Tuesday (July 18) evening has appeared. The deceased have been identified as Manish Jharne (31), a resident of Palda town in Indore.

The Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia revealed that the work of putting shades was in progress at the terrace and the engineer had gone there to inspect the work. While coming downstairs, Jharne slipped and fell into a duct. While saving him, a worker also fell from the height.

They were rushed to a hospital where Jharne was declared dead. The worker, identified as Saddam, is undergoing treatment. The police are trying to record statement of Saddam and other workers to uneath circumstances that led to the incident.

While commenting on the incident, Chaurasia said, "We received the information on July 18 at 5 pm regarding the engineer who was working in the Holkar College for shade construction at the terrace. He went upstairs for inspection and fell down to death. A probe into the matter has been launched and steps will be taken based on the details emerging from the case."