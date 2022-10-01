Madhya Pradesh EOW Raids Water Department Official In Niwari District; Search Ops Underway

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday launched a search operation in the Niwari district in connection with a complaint of disproportionate assets and financial irregularities against an official in the Water Resources Department in Niwari.

According to EOW officials, the search operations are going on at two places in Niwari district in connection with the acquisition of disproportionate assets by the team of economic offences cell units Jabalpur and Sagar. These raids are being carried out by the EOW wing of MP police against one Kailash Chandra Mishra.

Notably, earlier Madhya Pradesh police got the information regarding Kailash Mishra who was posted in the water resources department in Niwari and after a thorough investigation, the matter was transferred to the EOW Jabalpur. Accordingly, the EOW unit of Jabalpur raided the places linked to Mishra and found disproportionate assets and properties acquired by Mishra who works as Time Keeper in the water department in Niwari.

On the basis of the evidence found in the investigation, it was uncovered that 110 per cent more expenditure and assets have been earned by Kailash Chandra Mishra than the income received by him from statutory sources. According to the sources, the EOW is likely to take Mishra into custody today.