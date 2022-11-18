Madhya Pradesh Excise Department Destroys Seized Liquor Worth Rs 85 Lakhs In Indore

As many as 3,600 seized boxes containing bottles of liquor were recently destroyed by Excise department staff in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The Sub Divisional Magistrate Akshay Markam said that 3,146 boxes having country liquor, whisky and beer were crushed through the help of a road roller.

"3600 boxes containing bottles of liquor were destroyed. The liquor destroyed was worth Rs 85 lakhs in the market. Most of them were seized from various places & were kept till now," said SDM Indore.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh | 3600 boxes containing bottles of liquor were destroyed. The liquor destroyed was worth Rs 85 lakhs in the market. Most of them were seized from various places & were kept till now: Akshay Singh, SDM, Indore (17.11) pic.twitter.com/gRxMG0NA2n — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 18, 2022

600 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Punjab

Meanwhile in Punjab, 600 cartons of illicit liquor were seized by the police and excise department crew in Ludhiana from a godown.

Before this, the Narcotic Control Burea also seized 20 kilograms of drugs from Ludhiana. Along with this, the NCB also got Rs 5.50 lakhs and foreign currency as well. It has been reported that Punjab police has filed a case against the this incident.

Amit Goyal, ETO said, "600 boxes containing bottles of liquor were seized from a godown in joint raids conducted by the police and excise department personnel in Ludhiana. Further probe underway, case filed under various sections of Excise Act."

Punjab | 600 boxes containing bottles of liquor were seized from a godown in joint raids conducted by the police and excise department personnel in Ludhiana. Further probe underway, case filed under various sections of Excise Act: Amit Goyal, ETO (17.11) pic.twitter.com/K2Z15HucZ2 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

The district administration in Indore had formed a committee for the destruction of the seized liquor. The boxes were destroyed in the premises of MP Beer Ltd. located in the Sanwer Road Industrial Area.

During the destruction of the liquor, SDM Markam, assistant commissioner of the excise department Manish Khare and assistant district excise officer BK Verma were also present. As per executed plan, liquor boxes were spread out on the concrete road and bulldozer ran over them. It has been learned that the estimated value of the destroyed liquor was about 85 lakh. The liquor was seized by authorities over a period of 31 years and was destroyed as per the rules, Sub Divisional Magistrate Akshay Markam said.