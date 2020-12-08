Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Finds A Diamond Worth Rs 60 Lakh On Land He Leased For Rs 200

Lady luck chose to shine upon a farmer who stumbled upon a highly valuable diamond while tilling his land. The pleasantly surprising incident took place in the state of Madhya Pradesh where the peasant named Lakhan Yadav found the 14.98-carat diamond while scooping out pebbles and rock from the land he leased for Rs 200. The glinting diamond which changed his life is worth Rs. 60.6 lakhs as on December 8.

Yadav, who had leased the land for a month was picking pebbles and rocks from his land to begin cultivation when he found something strange. Upon rubbing the excessive soil and dust, he found that the stone started shining. The poor farmer then took the stone to district diamond office, which confirmed that it was indeed a diamond. According to a News18 report, the farmer is now hoping to secure his children’s future and give them quality education with the money.

'He was earlier displaced'

He also bought a new motorcycle, along with 2 hectares of land and two buffaloes. All the purchases were made, from the compensation he received from Panna National Park officials who had previously displaced his family to make way for the tiger reserve there, according to the Environmental Justice Atlas.

In a similar incident earlier this year, Anandilal Kushwaha, a labourer from Madhya Pradesh discovered a diamond from a mine in the Manipura area, according to reports. The incident took place in Panna district on July 21 where Anandilal discovered a 10.69-carat diamond. RK Pandey, District Diamond Officer told reporters that the diamond is of good quality and this is the second diamond minded from the same location. According to news agency ANI, Anandilal had found another smaller diamond earlier on July 14.

