Madhya Pradesh Farmer Sets A Quintal Of Garlic On Fire For Not Getting Fair Price

A farmer on Saturday set his one quintal of garlic produce on fire at Ujjain's Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi in Madhya Pradesh after being upset over not getting a fair price for his produce. Shankar, the farmer claimed that he had invested Rs 2.5 lakhs in garlic but was being offered only Rs 1 lakh in return. The mandi employees later handed the farmer over to the police.

"We do not want any bonus from the government, just the right price for our crop," the farmer said.

Yashodharman police station in-charge Jitendra Pathak also said that the farmer was upset for getting less price for his crop in the market, therefore, he set his one quintal of garlic crop on fire. He further informed that in the preliminary investigation, no damage was done to anyone else in the vicinity.

BJP Kisan Morcha To Meet Today Post Repeal Of Farm Laws

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha’s national executive is set to meet on Sunday for the first time after the suspension of the three farm laws. The meeting comes ahead of the crucial Assembly polls. According to the Kisan Morcha, the meeting will be held in Gurugram, Haryana.

Manoj Yadav, national media in-charge of BJP Kisan Morcha had earlier confirmed the national executive meeting of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Gurugram on Sunday. According to sources close to ANI, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the event while BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will address the concluding session.

The meeting is expected to discuss the protest as well as many interests around it. According to sources, the meeting will discuss how to reach the farmers with “schemes of interest” initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and other aspects on how to connect them with natural farming. The meeting is also expected to discuss strategy for the upcoming elections and how to reach out to the farming community ahead of the polls.

Farm Laws Repealed

Last month, PM Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three Central agriculture legislation. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure.

(With ANI Inputs)