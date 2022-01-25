Madhya Pradesh: FIR Filed Against Amazon For Sale Of Indian Flag Imprinted Products

A day after the Internet outrage over Amazon selling India's national flag imprinted products, an FIR was registered against the E-Commerce giant in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra had directed the police to register an FIR against officials of the Amazon and its owner for allegedly selling products, including shoes, with the national flag imprinted on them.

"It has come to my notice that our national flag is used on products being sold by the online e-commerce platform Amazon. It is intolerable that even it (the national flag) has been used on shoes," Mishra, who is the state government spokesman, told reporters here. "I have directed Director General of Police (DGP) to file an FIR against Amazon's officials and owner," Mishra added.

Amazon at receiving end of flak for tricolour imprinted products

On Monday, Amazon received flak on Twitter with some pointing out that using the Tricolour in such a manner was an "insult and a violation of the country's flag code". A call to immediately "boycott" the products was also given by netizens following the insult to the Indian flag. A user wrote," So many freedom fighters gave their lives for independence and today in the name of fashion our national flag got insulted by companies like Amazon which is so shameful for every Indian and it feels so bad that no one is talking to stop these things."

While the other wrote," Amazon insulting our national flag. They must withdraw all products that insult us also. Government should take legal action on this as they are thinking only about how to make money, not about our country, this is very shameful."

It's not just a flag it is pride of our country ...#Amazon... stop insulting Our National Flag..! #Amazon_Insults_National_Flag pic.twitter.com/FWQDil3Pda — Prajakta (@Prajakta3071455) January 24, 2022

Yes...boycott these products..don't insult our national flag..@amazonIN take down these products immediately.. please respect national flag#Amazon_insults_national_flag pic.twitter.com/C3NwQSQynz — ganesh dhuri (@ganesh_dhuri_7) January 24, 2022

Amazon selling masks and tsirts with Indian National Flag print !@amazonIN Remove the product Asap and Respect National Flag pic.twitter.com/TIFCVk0TSw — Madhavi Rupde (@rupdemadhavi) January 24, 2022

sold on e-commerce site Amazon The tricolor is the symbol of the nation. If the rules are violated, it is an offense and can be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both. pic.twitter.com/55CRqbC0qV — ganesh dhuri (@ganesh_dhuri_7) January 24, 2022