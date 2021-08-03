Madhya Pradesh Floods: IMD Issues Red Alert, State Govt Steps Up Rescue Operations

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that officials are monitoring the situation of flood-affected areas in the state as the situation in Gwalior, Chambal, Shivpuri, and Sheopur areas is serious due to heavy rainfall and floods. On Monday, Defence Aircraft also launched rescue operations to evacuate people stranded in some flooded villages in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. Further, the minister informed that five helicopters were deployed yesterday to save the people, but, they are unable to fly due to bad weather.

Madhya Pradesh floods leave two people dead

The situation has left two people dead in the Shivpuri and Sheopur districts of Madhya Pradesh due to incessant rainfall and floods. In Sheopur, Deeraj Gurjar who is 45-years-old, drowned in an open water-filled pit while visiting a temple, Karahal sub-divisional magistrate Brijender Singh Yadav said. In Shivpuri town, a 50-year-old Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), identified as Sumanlata Joshi, died due to electrocution when an electric current ran into her flooded house in the Kamlaganj area, a police officer said. Nearly 60 people were stranded in a flooded building located near the Vijaypur bus stand in the Sheopur district. However, these people were rescued on Monday by the rescue operation team.

District collector Akshay Kumar Singh said, ''Four helicopters have reached the Shivpuri district to evacuate people from three flooded villages."

Met department issues red and orange alerts for several districts of Madhya Pradesh

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department issued red and orange alerts for 25 districts in Madhya Pradesh forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The red alert predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, ranging between 115.6mm to 204.5mm or more and thundershowers accompanied by lightning strikes, at isolated places in eight districts namely Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind.

While, the orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thundershowers and lightning strikes has been issued for isolated places in 17 districts including Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur and Neemuch, besides Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Niwari and Hoshangabad. The department also stated that both the alerts are valid till Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh.

