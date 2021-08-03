Madhya Pradesh Floods: PM Modi Assures All Possible Help To Flood-hit Areas Of The State

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help to the flood-affected areas of the state. Shivraj Singh Chauhan held a telephonic discussion with PM Modi on Tuesday. He said, "PM Modi has been apprised about the flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and the ongoing rescue operation. Due to the situation getting worse, I have also discussed with him taking help from the Indian Army in the flood-hit areas."

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने संकट के इस समय में मध्यप्रदेश की हरसंभव सहायता करने का आश्वासन दिया है जिसके लिए मैं उनका हृदय से आभारी हूँ। मध्यप्रदेश सरकार द्वारा बाढ़ से प्रभावित सभी नागरिकों की लगातार मदद की जा रही है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 3, 2021

मैंने आज टेलीफोन पर प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी से विस्तृत चर्चा कर उन्हें मध्यप्रदेश में बाढ़ की स्थिति और लगातार जारी रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के बारे में अवगत कराया है। स्थिति विकट होने के कारण मैंने उनसे बाढ़ग्रस्त क्षेत्र में सेना की मदद लेने को लेकर भी चर्चा की है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 3, 2021

Chief Minister said that a total of 1,171 villages of the Gwalior-Chambal region are affected due to heavy rainfall in the state. Apart from the Gwalior-Chambal region, several other districts including Shivpuri, Sheopur, and Datia are also affected by floods. Also, the state government has asked the centre to send four columns of the army to rescue the people who are stranded due to floods in the state. Shivraj Chouhan also held a meeting with officials over the flood situation earlier in the day.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked Rajnath Singh for sending NDRF and IAF teams

Shivraj Chouhan expressed his gratitude to the Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, for sending NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and IAF (Indian Air Force) teams to Madhya Pradesh. He added," NDRF and Airforce rescue teams were called yesterday. So far 1,600 people have been rescued and a team of NDRF has been called. I discussed with all the collectors and officials associated with the rescue operations. 10 gates of Manikheda Dam were opened, the affected villages were alerted." Further, he informed that people have been sent to safer places and relief camps with food have also been arranged for them. In Shivpuri, Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Yashodhara Raje are continuously monitoring the situation from the control room.

Five people rescued in flood-hit Madhya Pradesh

The officials said that five people were rescued from a flood-hit village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday morning, while efforts were on to save three others stranded on a tree following heavy rains in the area for the last two days. On Monday, defence aircraft were pressed into service to evacuate people from some flood-affected villages in Shivpuri. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were in action and the chief minister was also taking updates from them on the ongoing rescue operations.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)

