Madhya Pradesh: Four Booked After Boy Falls Into Borewell And Dies

Four persons, including two landowners, have been booked for leaving a borewell open in which a boy fell and died in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

The seven-year-old boy was rescued on Wednesday, nearly 24 hours after he fell into a borewell at Kherkhedi Pathar village. However, he was declared dead by doctors who examined him in a hospital in Lateri town of the district, the official said.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) in Anandpur police station, Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav said.

The accused were identified as landowners Ramko Bai and Neeraj Ahirwar and two contract workers Ramswaroop and Raghuvir Ahirwar, he said.

The boy, Lokesh Ahirwar, was playing when he fell into the 60-foot-deep borewell on Tuesday around 11 am and was stuck at a depth of 43 feet, an official said.

While oxygen was supplied into the borewell, a parallel pit was dug with the help of JCB machines (earthmovers) to pull out the child, they said. But he could not survive.