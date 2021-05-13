Madhya Pradesh: Free Treatment For Poor Patients Suffering From Black Fungus On The Cards

In an important step, the Madhya Pradesh government hinted at providing free treatment to economically weak patients suffering from Mucormycosis also known as 'black fungus'. Chairing a meeting of officials on Wednesday, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan opined that the increasing number of black fungus cases is a scary prospect. So far, 50 Mucormycosis cases have been detected in the state.

Chouhan assured that the state government will issue detailed protocols for black fungus and treatment will be done accordingly. He said, "The state government will extend full cooperation to those patients who are economically weak. We will try our best to ensure that they are treated free of cost".

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked, "The black fungus cases are coming to the fore and it is very scary. Someone's full jaw and eye had to be removed. This is a matter of great concern. 50 persons have been infected in the state so far. It is our duty that we should ensure the proper treatment of patients suffering from this severe disease which is preceded by COVID-19".

The 'black fungus' infection

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Sinuses of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status. According to the government's advisory, the black fungus infection should be suspected when there is sinusitis, one-sided facial pain, numbness or swelling, toothache, blurred or double vision with pain, chest pain, etc.

This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities. Some of the tips for prevention include using masks at dusty construction sites, maintaining personal hygiene including through scrub bath, using steroids and antibiotics judiciously, controlling hyperglycemia and monitoring blood glucose level post-COVID-19 discharge. It is imperative that people should not lose crucial time to initiate treatment for Mucormycosis, the Centre has advised. Steps are being taken to ramp up the production of Amphotericin B which is used for treating this disease.