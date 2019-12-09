MP Govt Retracts On Promise, Defers To Hold Student Body Polls By A Year

The Madhya Pradesh government will not be holding student elections this year, reversing its position from its poll promise and position held for the year they have been in power. The Kamal Nath led government had earlier said that elections would definitely be held in government and private colleges after a gap of 15 years.

Jitu Patwari, the state's Higher Education Minister had told the media that the state government was in favour of students directly electing their representatives and around 1,300 colleges across the state would witness the election process. However, on Sunday he announced that elections will not be held this year. Patwari also said that if the elections are not held this year, they will be held next year.

He added, "I tried my best to organise students union elections in colleges this year. I was keen to hold elections because there has been a wide gap since the students got their rights. My department is very large and I got very little time to understand it. Now the examinations are getting closer. As such it is not possible to hold elections this year. Students union elections will be held next year in colleges under any circumstances."

The other student parties have opposed the decision and have hit back at the Congress for indulging in negative politics. ABVP's Chetas Sukhadia, who is the organizational secretary said that the ABVP will organise a state-wide agitation against the move and government's inaction on the issue.

Student-body polls in Patna

In student body election, the Patna University poll results showed the student wing of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), a fledgling outfit floated by former Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav and backed by the Leftist AISF coming out with a stunning performance as its candidates Manish Kumar and Amir Raza were elected as president and joint secretary. Ultra-left AISA made a comeback of sorts as Komal Kumari, fighting for the post of the treasurer, emerged victorious. Nishant Kumar, the candidate of Chhatra RJD - students' wing of Lalu Prasad's party - bagged the vice-president's post.

