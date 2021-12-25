Madhya Pradesh Govt Appoints New Public Relations Chief

The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed Raghvendra Kumar Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer, as the new principal secretary and commissioner of the state public relations Department, an official said on Saturday.

As per a government order, Singh, who was the principal secretary and commissioner of Technical Education, has also been made the managing director of Madhya Pradesh Madhyam, a communication platform of the state government.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, who was holding the charge of principal secretary of the public relations department, has been posted as the principal secretary of culture and tourism, the official said.

Sudam Pandharinath Khade, a 2006-batch IAS officer, who was the commissioner of the public relations department, will take charge as the commissioner of health services and controller of food and drug administration, the order stated.

Apart from this, Akash Tripathi, a 1998-batch IAS officer, who was the commissioner of health services and food and drug administration, has been appointed as the secretary-cum-commissioner of the technical education department, it was stated.

