Madhya Pradesh Govt Imposes Weekend Lockdown In Urban Areas Against Rising Covid Cases

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced lockdown from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday to curb the spread of Covid-19. Further decision for cities having an alarming situation in the state will be taken after a meeting with the crisis management group. The Madhya Pradesh government has also planned to make containtment zones in major cities.

"In the wake of COVID-19 situation, there will be lockdown from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday in all urban areas of MP. For cities where cases have risen, appropriate action will be taken after meeting of crisis management group. We are making containment zones in big cities," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. READ | COVID-19: Indore witnesses shortage of remdesivir

Earlier on Wednesday the state government had imposed night curfew in urban areas from Thursday and a complete lockdown for seven days was declared for Chhindwara district for next seven days. Several Covid-19 measures including more beds in hospitals, distribution of free masks have been taken by the Shivraj Singh Government. Several volunteers have also signed-up for healthcare assistance.

5 Working-Days Amid Rise In Cases

On Wednesday, in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, it was decided that all government offices of the state will work for five days in a week for the next three months in view of the surge in the Covid-19 cases in the state. The Chief Minister on Wednesday had however made it clear that a complete lockdown is the last option. He had further mentioned that not wearing mask will bring strict action. The state will soon kick-start 'Kill Corona II' campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 Cases

The state is witnessing a fresh surge in Covid-19 reports with 4,043 new cases and 13 deaths on Wednesday. Indore remains the worst-affected district of the state with 866 cases in a day, it is further followed by Bhopal with 618 cases, Jabalpur with 269 cases, and Gwalior with 181 cases. State's total tally was at 3,18,014, with, 26,059 active cases on Wednesday.

(Inputs from ANI)