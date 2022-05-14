Madhya Pradesh Govt Orders The Demolition Of Houses Of Poachers Involved In Killing 3 Cops

Following the killing of three police personnel by blackbuck poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Friday night, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government had ordered the demolition of the houses of poachers involved in the ghastly incident and on Saturday, bulldozers were seen in action at the Bhadauria village in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh.

Senior officers of the Guna administration, along with Police officials, were present at the demolition site in the Bhadauria village on Saturday. The Police officers have identified about five poachers.

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered the demolition of the houses of every suspect in the Bhadauria village involved in the killing of three on-duty police officials. Senior officers of the Guna administration have been deployed to apprehend all suspected individuals who fled from the village in the Guna district on Friday night.

The incident occurred on Friday night when police personnel surrounded the poachers. The poachers started firing at the officers suddenly resulting in the death of three personnel.

During the encounter which broke out in the forest under the limits of Aaron Police Station in Guna, the sub-inspector of Aaron Police Station, the head constable, and a constable were killed.

Madhya Pradesh CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 1 Cr to kin of police personnel

Expressing grief on the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 Crore each for the families of the police personnel who were attacked by poachers in Guna. He also called for an emergency meeting on Saturday morning at his residence. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted a high-level emergency meeting at 9.30 am at his residence regarding the unfortunate incident. The meeting was attended by senior police officers and misters, including state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, Madhya Pradesh Home Narottam Mishra condemned the killing of four police personnel and stated that stern action will be taken against the culprits.

"Police got the information of 7-8 hooligans following which the police officials surrounded them. However, they started firing immediately. I am in contact with DGP and other police officials. Three brave police officers have been martyred in the firing by criminals near Guna. They will not be spared as strictest actions will be taken against them", Mishra said.

He further informed that CM Chouhan is himself looking into the matter.