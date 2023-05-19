Madhya Pradesh Govt Raises Amount Of Aid Given To Women Under Marriage Scheme To Rs 51,000

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the amount of financial assistance given by the state government under its 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana' will be raised to Rs 51,000 from the present Rs 49,000 to perform the marriage of poor women.

Chouhan made the announcement during a function held at Sonkatch town in Dewas district, around 160 km from here, on Thursday.

Elections to the 230-member Assembly in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held by the end of this year. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to retain power, while the opposition Congress is endeavouring to return to the helm.

"We have strived to end the injustice meted out to daughters in the society by launching several welfare schemes. Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana, Rs 49,000 are being given at present to perform the wedding of girls belonging to poor sections of the society. It is now raised to Rs 51,000," Chouhan said.

He also said that under the ambitious Ladli Behna scheme launched in March this year, Rs 1,000 will be deposited every month into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries from June 10.

The state Congress chief Kamal Nath has also announced that if his party is voted to power, it would provide Rs 1,500 per month to poor women.

Referring to his government's flagship Ladli Laxmi Yojana - under which a certificate assuring payment of Rs 1.18 lakh is issued in the girl child's name at the time of her birth and the amount is paid to her at different stages till she turns 21 - Chouhan said this scheme has turned 44.90 lakh daughters "lakhpati".

The Ladli Laxmi Yojna was launched in the state in 2007 and it was emulated by six states in the country - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Goa, an official said.

The chief minister further said that in order to make women strong, his government has made a provision of 50 per cent reservation for them in the local body elections and also reserved posts for them in the recruitment of teachers and constables.

"We have also given them relaxation in stamp duty to be paid for property registration in order to empower them," he said.

Chouhan said it was his government's endeavour to ensure that every woman earns at least Rs 10,000 per month and added that in order to monitor implementation of schemes meant for women, units of 'Ladli Behna Sena' are being constituted in each ward and village of the state.