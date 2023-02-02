Madhya Pradesh Govt Renames Bhopal's Historic Islam Nagar As Jagdishpur

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a notification announcing that the name of the historic Islam Nagar village in the Bhopal district will be changed to Jagdishpur, which was the area's earlier name; the announcement also mentioned that the name change will be implemented with immediate effect.

In the press note released by the state government, it was informed that the decision was conveyed by the central government's Ministry of Home Affairs. It also said that the Home Ministry had issued the renaming on September 15, 2022.

The notice dated February 1, 2023 read, "In pursuance of no objection conveyed by Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs letter No. 11-09-2008 & G.dated the 15th September 2022, the State Government hereby change the name of the village of 'ISLAM NAGAR' district Bhopal as 'JAGDISHPUR' with immediate effect.

Madhya Pradesh | The name of Islam Nagar village in Bhopal district changed to Jagdishpur with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/UvdRqRIjGY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 2, 2023

History of Islam Nagar

Famous for its forts, Islam Nagar is around 12 kilometers away from Bhopal, and as per sources, around 308 years ago, it was known as Jagdishpur. It is also said that in 1719, Islam Nagar was made the capital of Bhopal and its control was held by the ruler Dost Mohammad Khan. Due to this, Jagdishpur was renamed Islam Nagar.

The online portal of Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhawan states that in 1724, the state of Bhopal was made by an Afghan soldier, Dost Mohammad Khan, who rose to prominence by taking advantage of the disintegration of the Mughal Empire. This was when the predominantly Hindu city of Bhopal began to come under the influence of Islamic culture and architecture. Dost Mohammed Khan established his capital 10 kilometres from modern Bhopal, at Jagdishpur, and named it Islamnagar (meaning the city of Islam).

Last year, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had also renamed Habibganj railway station as Rani Kamlapati railway station after the legendary Gond queen, while Hoshangabad district was renamed as Narmadapuram.