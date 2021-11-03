Madhya Pradesh Govt To Constitute New Law To Curb Damages During Riots And Protests

Madhya Pradesh government is now considering the approval of bringing an act to prevent loss of public and private property during riots and protests. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday informed that the government will now bring 'Prevention of Loss of Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act'. According to the minister, a tribunal will be formed in relation to such attacks for the recovery of damages from rioters.

According to the minister, the tribunal will be formed as per the location of the incident and the rioters will have to pay for the damages caused by any such incident. “MP Government is bringing 'Prevention of Loss of Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act'. Claim Tribunal will be formed for recovery of damages from those who pelt stones and damage govt/private properties. It'll be formed as per location of the incident,” MP HM Narottam Mishra told ANI.

According to the new law coined by the state against protestors, the government will form a tribunal to look into the matter. The new tribunal formed will have the powers same as mentioned under Land Revenue Code. According to the government, the cases will be resolved within a month and any further appeal of any matter in cases can only be done at the High Court. Home minister Mishra also said that rioters, stone pelters and those who damage properties will not be spared and the damages caused during incidents will be charged against them.

Mishra also told reporters that the tribunal formed under the new law would have an officer of the rank of Director General of Police, an officer of the rank of IG and a retired secretary. The tribunal will hold powers like a civil court. The collector will be the one to inform the tribunal regarding the damage caused to government property. Similarly, any personal property damages can also be reported by approaching the Tribunal. All individuals, who suffered losses in riots and protests will be enabled to contact the tribunal. The Madhya Pradesh government with the latest law will look to minimise the damages in such incidents.

