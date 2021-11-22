Madhya Pradesh Govt To Legalise 'heritage' Mahua Liquor; Aims To Promote Tribal Culture

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Mandla on Monday, November 22. The MP CM's visit comes as part of the week-long Janjatiya Gaurav Utsav to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. While at Mandla, CM Chouhan announced the legalisation of 'Mahua liquor' which is considered a traditional drink amongst the tribal community.

Excise policy to legalise Mahua liquor in making: CM Chouhan

In a report by news agency ANI, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that a new excise policy was being framed which would legalise liquor made of mahua flower. It is pertinent to note that the production, consumption and sale of liquor made of Mahua is prohibited. However, readers must note that the Mahua tree is not illegal and it produces plentiful amounts of flowers that naturally fall to the ground every year. CM Chouhan told ANI, "This liquor will be sold as 'heritage liquor' in shops."

Mahua-based alcoholic beverage - A tribal culture

Mahua is a flower that is turned into alcohol by drying the flower. After boiling the dried flower in water, the vapour is condensed. The alcoholic beverage is siphoned through a pipe into a container. The distilled version of mahua which is popular among the tribal belt is a largely colourless, cloudy, whitish-tinged drink, that is reminiscent of the Japanese sake drink, only milder. It's made by mixing granular molasses with the musky-scented dried flowers, giving it its peculiar odour.

CM Chouhan lambasts Congress for hindering tribal legacy

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced that Patalpani railway station in Indore would now be renamed as Tantya Mama Railway station. Notably, this decision by the MP CM comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed and inaugurated the Rani Kamlapati Station which was earlier called Habibganj Railway Station. While at Mandla, CM Chouhan called out the Congress for hindering the history of the tribal community. The Madhya Pradesh CM said, “They (Congress party) opened a tribal university in Amarkantak, but they named it after Indira Gandhi. They should have named it after the name of tribal freedom fighters. I promise, I shall restore the glory of Gondwana,” Chouhan added.

