Madhya Pradesh: Gujarati-Jain Organisation Moves To Ban Pre-wedding Shoots

In a controversial resolution, Jain and Gujarati Samaj organisation in Bhopal has forbidden its members from pre-wedding shoots and hiring male choreographers for the Sangeet ceremony stating such practices are against their culture. The community leaders are also planning to impose a ban on women members of the community from dancing in wedding processions.

“The pre-wedding shoots that are being recorded will be stopped. We are issuing a circular and are spreading the message by circulating the letter. We have also requested our members to stop choreographer’s entry in the name of ladies dance function,” said Sanjay Patel,

President of Bhopal Gujarat and National General Secretary of Gujarati Samaj.

Affirming his decision, the community president also threatened that families who fail to toe the new rule will face a social boycott from the community.

“This decision has been appreciated by all the members and the person who will rebel against it will be boycotted from society. I also wish that this ban should be imposed across India in all Gujarati communities,” he added.

Pramod Himanshu Jain, president of Bhopal Jain Samaj informed that this move has come after one of the spiritual leaders raised objections against the pre-wedding shoot and dance training by the male choreographers, terming it ‘obscene’.

“Now in Jain society, neither pre-wedding shoot will take place nor would male choreographers be allowed to enter the function. One of my gurus advised me to put a stop on this as according to him it was obscene,” said Patel to a news agency.

Bhawan Dev Israni, president of Bhopal Sidhi Panchayat also extended his support to the move and informed that they have also prepared a similar draft to be issued soon.

“We have also planned a draft of the ban. It will be issued in the next meeting. A lot of times many marriages are broken because of such things and the entire family in the society has to face embarrassment,” said Israni.

The pre-wedding shoot has now become a norm for the new age couples. In light of the growing popularity of such trends, couples don’t hesitate to spend lakhs on wedding pictures.

The dictate has also invoked criticism in the young generation of the community who have exhorted for reconsideration of the decision.

“Pre-wedding shoot is only to make memories. There is nothing obscene in it. When you have already fixed the meeting with a person then what is the problem. Putting a ban is not right,” said Sherry, a local while speaking to a news agency.

Another local asserted that people must be free to celebrate an occasion in their own way and such new manners must be respected.

“Each one of us should have a right to celebrate in our own way. There is a problem with the mindset of the people. People should be allowed to make their own choices. They just display their love and affection in the pre-wedding shoot,” said another local.

(With inputs from ANI)