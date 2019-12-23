Madhya Pradesh: Guna Administration Recovers Encroached Land Worth Rs 15 Crore

In a bid to reclaim the encroached land, Guna district administration recovered land worth Rs 15 crores which had been encroached upon by a family for 35 years. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shivani Garg drove JCB machine and tractor on the land which had been encroached despite after receiving threats from the family.

Madhya Pradesh:Shivani Garg,ADM Guna drove JCB machine& tractor on the land which had been encroached upon by a family for 35 yrs,says,'Land worth over Rs 15 crores had been encroached upon near Guna,they threatened the admin but we carried out the operation&retrieved it' (22.12) pic.twitter.com/CZhYe3X0kK — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Speaking to the media Garg said, "A land near Guna owned by the government was encroached by a family of Ajab Singh for the last 35 years. So through administration and police officials, the encroachment was removed. The total worth of this 50 bigha land is Rs 15 crore. Prior to this step, Ajab Singh and his family threatened me and the admin but still, the investigation was carried out, and we retrieved it. Few people of Ajab Singh's gang were arrested for misbehaving with the officials."

Action against land mafia

On December 17, Madhya Pradesh government took action against the land mafia for the second day after it demolished many unauthorised establishments on December 16. Taking strict actions against the land mafia the police arrested Vijay Shrivastava in an alleged case of government land encroachment and for selling it to different parties.

"An FIR has been registered against him for opening fire upon persons who had complained against him. A blank cartridge was also recovered from him," the police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali said that a police inspector M.L. Bhati was defending the accused Shrivastava and was refusing to accept complaints against him in the open fire incident. Shrivastava was also involved in alleged extortion of money from senior citizens in the area, officials said, adding that the encroached land is being vacated. The Lokayukta police are taking action against Shrivastava and the revenue officials who allowed him to acquire the land. Shrivastava also allegedly assisted many people to avail loans from the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on the encroached land.

Other actions taken by the government

Moreover, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) teams along with the police also vacated many commercial eateries that were set up on the unauthorised land in Kerwa and Neelbad areas. The action was taken following Chief Minister Kamal Nath's orders for a crackdown against land mafia active in the state in various fields. The four famous restaurants that were bulldozed over were Nature cottage Café restaurant Lounge, Countryside, 32 Degree, and Vogue.

(with ANI inputs)