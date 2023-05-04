Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Govt Doctors To End 'indefinite' Strike, Resume Work Immediately

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the doctors of government hospitals, who went on indefinite strike earlier in the day, to resume work with immediate effect.

A division bench of Chief Justice R Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra said the doctors shall not go on even a token strike without seeking the court's permission as a Public Interest Litigation on the issue has been pending before it.

The PIL was filed by Inderjeet Kunwarpal Singh, a former corporator of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, in February 2023 when the doctors had planned to go on indefinite strike, said his lawyer Sanjay Agrawal.

But they had called it off later.

From April 12 to May 2, 2023, the doctors observed two hours' strike every day, and from Wednesday they went on indefinite strike, the lawyer said.

The agitating doctors' demands include facilities for their colleagues posted in rural areas and end to alleged bureaucratic interference.

The agitation is being organised by different medical associations under the umbrella body of the Madhya Pradesh Shaskiya Swashasi Chikitsak Mahasangh after failed talks with the government. Nearly 13,000 doctors are participating in the protest, claimed the Mahasangh.