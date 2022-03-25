Madhya Pradesh HM Slams Zomato Over 10-minute Delivery Offer; 'do Not Risk People's Lives'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra warned Food delivery company Zomato not to endanger the lives of people on the roads by offering delivery of food in 10 minutes to any location within 4 kilometres.

Following Zomato's announcement that meals would be delivered within ten minutes, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra stated on Thursday that the firm would be held liable if an accident occurred. "No one shall be allowed to break traffic laws. How does a delivery boy manage to travel 4 kilometres in 10 minutes? When one drives like the wind, anything is possible. And this will put people's lives in jeopardy on the streets," the Home Minister stated in a Press conference on Friday morning.

Amend the policy or face action

While posting a video on Koo, he wrote “Zomato's 10-minute food delivery service is like playing with the lives of both employees and customers. No one, including Zomato, will be allowed to break traffic laws in Madhya Pradesh. I am immediately instructing the Zomato corporation to amend this policy."

It will be specific to nearby locations, says Zomato founder

Earlier on Mar 22, Deepinder Goyal, Founder, Zomato announced on Twitter about the service and said, “It will be specific to nearby locations, popular and standardized items only.” He further said that the delivery partners will not be informed about promised delivery time for both 10 and 30 minutes deliveries.

Social media was taken by a storm immediately after the announcement came in. Massive criticism poured in citing the safety of the delivery agent and the public on the road.

