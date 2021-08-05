Madhya Pradesh: IAF Airlifts Home Minister Narottam Mishra From Flood-hit Datia District

On Wednesday, August 4, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was one among those airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters in flood-hit Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. Some of the districts of the state are hit by floods including Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior, and Datia.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was airlifted after he got stuck at a flood-affected village in Datia district where he had gone to help stranded people yesterday pic.twitter.com/yTXjj7HjZv — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Madhya Pradesh floods

Following heavy rains on August 3, the Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh has been hit by floods leading to as many as 1,171 villages being affected. The Indian Army is participating in the rescue effort to aid disaster management officials at the state disaster response force (SDRF) and the national disaster response force (NDRF), already engaged in the relief operation.

As many as 200 villages, especially those in the Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, still remain marooned due to an unusual 800mm rainfall.

Briefing on the flood situation, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said, "The flood situation in north Madhya Pradesh is grim. 1,225 villages in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Guna, Bhind, and Morena districts are affected. Teams of SDRF, NDRF, and BSF have succeeded in evacuating about 5,950 people safely from 240 villages".

He added, "I am in touch with collectors and other officials of the flood-affected districts, and people were sent on high-places for safety where relief camps too were started". Chief Miniter is likely to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state.

On August 3, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who assured all possible help to the flood-hit state.

On August 4, Union Home Minister and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Chauhan and assured all possible help to the flood-affected state as well.

Rescue operations

According to the state's additional chief secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora, one column of the armed forces has been mobilized for each of the three aforementioned districts affected by the floods. The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted as many as four sorties on August 3 to rescue stranded people from the flood-hit areas despite the bad weather conditions.

About seven teams of the SDRF have been deployed in the Shivpuri district for relief operations. In the Sheopur and Datia districts, the SDRF has deployed five and two of its teams, respectively.

