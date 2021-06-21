Madhya Pradesh Inoculates Over 10 Lakh People On Yoga Day Under 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan'

As Madhya Pradesh started the centralised free vaccination policy on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the state government has set up 7,000 centres under the 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' campaign to intensify the inoculation drive. The state government managed to vaccinate over 10 lakh people. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing free vaccine doses.

Over 10 lakh vaccine administered in MP

Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan said, "This is just the beginning, we aim to vaccinate all adults in the state! Under the guidance of our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the enthusiasm of the people of Madhya Pradesh!"

"We have vaccinated over 10 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh. The government of India decided to centralise the vaccination drive and provided it to people free of cost including 18+ adults. These are all the results of PM Modi's efforts. As the states were struggling for the vaccine dosages, PM Modi took the matter into his hand the number of doses increased and then we set the target of 10 lakh doses per day," said CM Chouhan.

Centre provides extra doses: CM Chouhan

"After we set the target, the government of India decided to support our decision by providing us extra 5 lakh doses. Everyone got connected with the government's initiative due to the atmosphere which was created among the citizens across the state, this became a citizen's campaign. Even children were sharing videos and appealing to people to get vaccinated," he said. Because of everyone's collective efforts including MPs, MLAs, Ministers and party workers especially BJP, Sangh Seva Bharati instead of 10 lakh we were able to vaccinate 15 lakh people," said CM Shivraj.

Madhya Pradesh CM also stated, '20% of the total vaccination of the country was done in Madhya Pradesh. MP's model to get rid of Corona is the model of public participation. The state has made Crisis management committees and was able to control COVID the infection. The vaccination program is the best example of MP's public participation model. I would like to thank everyone who was connected with this campaign but this is not the end, the campaign has started. Our one and only aim are to vaccinate each and everyone and save the citizens from COVID and also from the third wave of COVID. We have to defeat Corona'.

Colleges can be reopened if 100% vaccination done: CM Shivraj

"I think if we manage to administer 100% vaccine doses then we will be able to reopen colleges, coaching institute even cinema halls. I appeal to all college students to contribute to the vaccination drive and take this seriously so that we can achieve our goal. I am sure there will be no need for lockdown during the third wave", he added.

CM Shivraj informed that the vaccination will be provided on the given dates and the government will try to administer more and more doses. The state will again start the Vaccination Mahaabhiyan from July 1 to 3.

No more Illusion & rumours regarding vaccine: CM Shivraj

"I am very happy that the illusions and rumours regarding the vaccination have ended now. People in villages used to oppose vaccination as there were certain rumours regarding it. Vaccination was done with enthusiasm. People in Sirali who used to run away after listening about vaccination also got vaccinated. Centres were decorated with flowers, rangoli and people were excited this means there is no confusion regarding the vaccination and will achieve the target," said CM Shivraj.

CM Shivraj said that he believes under PM Modi's leadership and blessing the state will keep receiving the COVID-19 doses. The state won't let the third wave turn into a crisis and will defeat the third wave by vaccinating more and more people.

(Image Credits: PTI)