Madhya Pradesh: IT Dept Finds Rs 8 Crore, 3 Kg Gold After Raids On Businessman Shankar Rai

After raiding the premises of a Madhya Pradesh-based businessman Shankar Rai and his brothers, the Income-Tax Department has concluded its 39 hours long search and seizure operation on Friday, recovering a huge amount of cash and jewellery. Shocking visuals from the raid have surfaced, showing a considerable amount of money coming out of water pipes and water tanks in the houses. Apart from that, a huge amount of money was also hidden in a water container. Earlier on Thursday, a large-scale raid was carried out by a team of the Income Tax Department at the premises of local liquor businessman Shankar Rai and his family in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, and it continued over several hours. It was also reported that the family members tried to destroy the hidden money and were caught red-handed.

As informed by Income Tax (Investigations) Jabalpur circle joint commissioner Munmun Sharma, a total of Rs 8 crores was recovered in cash, followed by 3 kg of gold and incriminating documents from their premises. The documents related to the wealth acquired by the Rai brothers and also included the contracts of liquor shops and the business of luxury buses that they have been running in the name of their staffers.

The raid was carried out by over three 200 personnel, including IT department staffers and policemen from Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, at the premises of Shankar Rai, who is also a Congress leader and former municipality President and his brothers, Kamal Rai, Raju Rai, and Sanjay Rai.

Image: ANI