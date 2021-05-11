Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Hospital Chief And VHP Leader Booked In Fake Remdesivir Racket

In another incident involving fake Remdesivir injections, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked Sarabjeet Singh Mokha, Director of Jabalpur City Hospital and two others for selling over 1 lakh fake injections to the patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The incident came to light after the Gujarat police busted a fake Remdesivir manufacturing unit and arrested one Sapan Jain from Jabalpur. Jain who handles dealerships with pharmaceutical companies had peddled the fake injections to Mokha and his manager Devendra Chaurasia as well. In this process, the police has estimated that over 500 fake Remdesivir injections from Indore were sold to patients at his hospital for Rs 35000-40000.

Mokha who is also the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader President of the Narmada division in Madhya Pradesh has been booked under Sections 274, 275, 308 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. He is reported to be absconding.

The VHP has strongly come down on the incident and has relieved the accused of all duties in the body. Moreover, it has also demanded strict action against him.

The Congress has meanwhile demanded a CBI enquiry into the fake Remdesivir racket operating across India stating that they would move Court if the CBI does not take up the matter. Taking to Twitter, Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha said, "The CBI should investigate this multi-state scam. 3,000 such injections reached Indore, 3,500 reached Jabalpur. Who all were administered with these injections? If the CBI does not investigate, we will go to the court."

CBI को यह मल्टी स्टेट remdesivir स्कैम सौंपा जाये। ३००० हज़ार इंदौर आए और ३५०० हज़ार जबलपुर भी आए। दिल्ली , राजस्थान , छत्तीसगढ़ भी गए।अस्पतालों में किन और कितनो को लगे यह पब्लिक किया जाए। कौन बड़े लोग किन शहरों में लाये यह भी सामने आये। नहीं हुआ तो कोर्ट जाएग़े। — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) May 10, 2021

As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 11,051 new cases, 4,538 fresh recoveries and 86 deaths. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,08,913. The state has recorded over 6,71,763 positive cases of COVID-19 so far, out of which, 5,56,430 have recovered successfully and 6,420 have died.