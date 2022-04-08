Madhya Pradesh: Journalist Forced To Strip Down By Cops In Station For Covering A Protest

A group of people including a local journalist and a few activists were recently forced to strip down to their undergarments in a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district after they were arrested for protesting in front of the police station against the arrest of an artist, Neeraj Kunder, reported PTI.

As per that, the incident reportedly took place on April 2 after which they were arrested and later were released on April 3. However, the photos of the detained people in undergarments have now gone viral on social media following which two police officers were transferred on Thursday.

Notably, a local journalist named Kanishk Tiwari along with some activists was protesting in an "unauthorised manner" in front of the Kotwali police station in Sidhi against the arrest of Neeraj Kunder, director of Indravati Drama School. Kunder was reportedly arrested for posting defamatory posts against local BJP MLA Kedar Nath Shukla and his son Gurudutt Sharan Shukla with the use of a fake Facebook profile, Kotwali police station in-charge Manoj Soni told PTI.

He further also informed that the group staged a protest in front of the police station and also started sloganeering against Shukla and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan following which they were detained for protesting without permission and disturbing peace but were later released on April 3.

Notably, the local journalist has also taken to Facebook and shared what happened in the police station alleging that he was beaten and forced to strip.

Police officers suspended over viral pictures

However, their photos which went viral days after the arrest have now brought the incident into the light. Following this, Soni and sub-inspector Abhishek Singh were line-attached or "shunted out from field duties" on the chief minister's order for leaking the photographs, informed a senior police official.

Speaking on the viral photographs, the police in-charge said that they were asked to strip on the grounds of security concerns as people sometimes hang themselves in custody using their clothes and this was a preventive measure.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh has condemned the treatment of the journalist, Kanishk Tiwari, saying that it reflects the terror of police as well as the BJP's government's attitude towards the media fraternity. Calling it a direct attack on 'democracy's fourth estate, he said, "This behaviour of the cops with a journalist not only reflects terror of police, but also the BJP government's attitude towards the media fraternity and its thinking."

Image: PTI