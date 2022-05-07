Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Lawyer Thrashes Woman Litigant Inside Court Complex; Booked

In Madhya Pradesh, a 58-year-old advocate Bhagwan Singh allegedly thrashed a 23-year-old woman litigant outside a courtroom in full public view in Beohari area

Written By
Vidyashree S
Madhya Pradesh

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage


In Madhya Pradesh, a 58-year-old advocate Bhagwan Singh allegedly thrashed a 23-year-old woman litigant outside a courtroom in full public view in the Beohari area of Shahdol district. Following this incident, the advocate was booked, a police official said on Friday, May 6.

In a social media video that has gone viral, the public remained mute while advocate Bhagwan Singh ran after Bharti Patel and punched her in the back in the court compound. In the video, people are seen making no effort to help the woman.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravindra Prakash Kaul told PTI the incident happened on Thursday, May 5 and that the woman had come to the court concerning a dispute with her husband.

Upon receiving her complaint, the police registered a case against Bhagwan Singh under IPC sections 355 (assault), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts or words in public), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

District Bar Association president Rakesh Singh Baghel said the incident has not come to their notice.

As per sources, Bhagwan Singh is the woman's estranged husband’s lawyer while the woman is a nursing mother and is seeking alimony.

MP HC refuses to quash case against advocate for advising POCSO accused

Earlier in March, the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a revision petition in the case of Hiralal Dhurve v. The State of Madhya Pradesh and others. The petition was filed by an advocate charged for advising his rape accused clients and the prosecutrix to hide material facts from the police and courts.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Total curfew in Khargone on May 2 & 3; no outdoor events during festivals

The lawyer had been booked under Sections 19 and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 by the IV Additional Sessions Judge & Special Judge (POCSO Act), Mandla.

According to these provisions, a person shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment of up to six months if he has an apprehension that an offence under the Act has been committed, but fails to disclose the same.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI/Representative)

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Cash stash, jewellery worth crores found at scientist's residence in Satna
READ | Madhya Pradesh: Govind Singh replaces Kamal Nath as Leader of Opposition
READ | Madhya Pradesh: 2 tribal men allegedly mob-lynched in Seoni on suspicion of cow slaughter
READ | Madhya Pradesh: Raids underway in Ratlam as agencies intensify probe in 12kg RDX case
Tags: Madhya Pradesh, advocate, Shahdol
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND