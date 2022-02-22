Madhya Pradesh Lifts Night Curfew As COVID Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%

As the COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the state of Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government on Tuesday lifted all the night curfew restrictions. The decision came after the COVID-19 daily positivity rate dropped below 1% in the region.



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan deliberated with the concerned officials on Tuesday over the ongoing COVID situation in the state before announcing the relaxation for people. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the widespread vaccination across the state, Chief Minister's office informed.

Madhya Pradesh lifts night curfew as COVID-19 cases decline

Besides, the government had further urged all the people to remain vigilant against infection spread and to continue following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. They also warned the citizens to not become complacent during the upcoming festivals- Holi and Rangpanchmi and continue wearing masks, practising social distancing.

The latest development comes after the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary and Chief Administrators of all States and Union Territories of India on Feb 16 and directed them to review and amend or end additional COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country indicates a sustained downward trend.



Bhushan had highlighted that the number of Coronavirus cases have been declining since January 21 and informed that the daily positivity rate has declined less than 3% since February 15, 2022. Health Secretary further informed that the Union government is changing the existing guidelines and aiming to minimise it with the "changing epidemiology of the COVID-19 virus globally."

India's COVID-19 situation

India recorded 13,405 new COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to Health Ministry, there are presently 1,81,075 active cases in the country. As many as 34,226 people recuperated in the last 24 hours. Besides, 10,84,247 COVID samples were tested on Monday. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.98%, while the daily positivity rate is 1.24%. So far throughout the country, 175.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered. In the last 24 hours, 35.50 lakh vaccine doses were administered. Since January 10, 2022, 1,916,141,419 precautionary dosages have been administered to date.

Image: PTI/ Pixabay