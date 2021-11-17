Madhya Pradesh Lifts Night Curfew, Withdraws All Restrictions As COVID Cases Decline

With the pandemic situation under control in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to lift all COVID-related restrictions. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan made the announcement and said that the crisis is under "complete control". CM Chauhan further added that all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, and religious events will be held with full capacity from now.

#COVID19 संकट क चलते मध्यप्रदेश में लागू किए गए सभी प्रतिबंध आज से हटाने का फैसला हमने किया है। कोविड महामारी पर प्रदेश में अभी पूरी तरह से नियंत्रण की स्थिति है। अब समस्त सामाजिक, राजनीतिक, खेल, मनोरंजन, सांस्कृतिक और धार्मिक आयोजन पूरी क्षमता के साथ हो सकेंगे। pic.twitter.com/c3QL8VrYSK — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 17, 2021

Malls, restaurants, and gyms allowed to operate in full capacity: Govt

As per the fresh directive, there will be no night curfew from the night of November 17. Malls, restaurants, and gyms will also be allowed to operate in full capacity from now.

"Now that COVID is in control in Madhya Pradesh, with a total of 78 cases, we have decided to remove all the restrictions imposed during the pandemic," Chauhan had told ANI in Bhopal on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan affirmed that now fairs, ceremonies, weddings, and funerals in different parts of the state can be organised without any restrictions.

"Night curfew will be lifted tonight. Cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms, yoga centres, restaurants, clubs, schools, colleges, hostels, coaching classes will operate with 100% capacity," added Chauhan.

Masks and social distancing is mandatory: CM Chouhan

CM Chauhan, however, said that every activity should be conducted following COVID-appropriate behaviour. "Masks and social distancing is mandatory. All shops owners, hostel students above 18 years of age, teachers, and cinema hall staff need to be fully vaccinated."

The state on Wednesday, November 17 recorded four new cases of COVID. With a single death recorded in the state on the day, the death toll rose to 7,82,379. A total of 77 people are currently suffering from the disease in the state. MP has conducted as many as 2,10,90,337 tests on its people. The total caseload remains at 7,92,981.

An official release maintained that the state has administered a total of 7,62,89,774 COVID vaccine doses so far in the state, including 3,51,281 on Tuesday.

India COVID report

India on Tuesday, November 16 witnessed a major dip in COVID cases with only 8,865 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 287 days. The fresh cases reported on Tuesday are 13.3 per cent than on Monday. The fresh case count has brought India's total caseload to 3,44,56,401. The top five states registering maximum cases were: Kerala with 4,547 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 802 cases, West Bengal with 782 cases, Maharasthra with 686 cases, and Mizoram with 611 cases.

Image: PTI