Madhya Pradesh: Light Rains Expected In Indore, Ujjain Due To Cyclone Biparjoy

Indore and Ujjain districts of Madhya Pradesh may see gusty winds and light rainfall in the next 24 hours due to cyclone Biparjoy, a senior official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday evening.

The severe cyclonic storm made landfall on the Kutch coast in neighbouring Gujarat earlier in the day.

“Isolated places in Indore and Ujjain districts might witness light showers with gusty winds in the next 24 hours, but otherwise Madhya Pradesh would not see much effect of Biparjoy," said IMD Bhopal centre director R Balasubramanian.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph were very likely in isolated places in western MP, he added.

A few parts of Madhya Pradesh received rainfall in the last 24 hours, he said.

After the cyclone weakens, north-west MP including Gwalior might get some light rainfall on June 18 and 19, Balasubramanian said.

Meanwhile, Tikamgarh bordering on Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius in the state on Thursday, the senior official said.

Heat wave conditions prevailed in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Damoh, Tikamgarh and Ratlam districts, he added.