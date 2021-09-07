Madhya Pradesh Logs 11 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Infections At 127

With the addition of 11 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,281 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries rose to 7,81,638, while the toll stood at 10,516, as no fresh casualties were reported during the day, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 127 active cases.

At least 63,644 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,70,57,934, the official said.

As per an official release, a total of 4,94,87,034 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 2,26,603 jabs were given on Tuesday.

