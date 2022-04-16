Madhya Pradesh logs 13 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 48

Bhopal, Apr 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,41,243, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries rose to 10,30,461 after nine patients were discharged from hospitals, while the toll stood at 10,734, as no fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, he said. With the positivity rate of 0.2 per cent, the central state is now left with 48 active cases, the official said.

As many as 5,923 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the state to 2,89,85,186, he added.

As per a government release, 11,69,35,895 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 31,978 on Saturday.

