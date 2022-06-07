Madhya Pradesh logs 17 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 236

Bhopal, Jun 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,42,836, an official from the state health department said.

With 34 patients recovering from the infection, the count of recoveries reached 10,31,863, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,737, as no fresh fatalities were reported during the day, he said.

The positivity rate stands at 0.3 per cent in the state, which is now left with 236 active cases, the official said.

At least 5,292 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,93,52,319, he added.

As per a government release, a total of 11,94,14,521 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 30,729 jabs were given on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,836, new cases 17, death toll 10,737, recoveries 10,31,863, active cases 236, number of tests so far 2,93,52,319. PTI MAS ARU ARU

